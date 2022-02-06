 

Cécile McLorin Salvant: “Wives and Lovers”

I have nothing to add to this video except to note how absolutely incredible it is.

Cécile McLorin Salvant’s “Wives and Lovers” from her album, For One To Love. More info at mackavenue.com

Visual Recording Artist - Storyboard P, the Basquiat of Street Dance
Shawn Griffith, Manager shizhustle@gmail.com (718) 666-1136

Band:
Vocals: Cecile McLorin Salvant - facebook.com
cecilemclorinsalvant.com
Piano: Aaron Diehl - facebook.com
Bass: Paul Sikivie - facebook.com
Drums: Lawrence Leathers - facebook.com

The ascendant careers of singer Cecile McLorin Salvant and Brooklyn flex dancer Storyboard P have followed strikingly similar paths. Both received classical training as budding performers, both produce work which simultaneously draws from the past while careening toward the future, and both have rocketed out of relative obscurity in recent years to the highest echelons of their respective fields.

The two paired up to create a music video for Salvant’s performance of Wives and Lovers from her album For One To Love. The video features alternating shots of Salvant and Storyboard P in striking red monochrome, with numerous tight shots of Storyboard P slipping in and out of frame. Salvant says, “Storyboard P’s concept of animations, rather than movement, is fascinating to me. I was mesmerized by his dancing the first time I saw him.”

According to Salvant, her choice to perform the song by Burt Bacharach and Hal David has raised the ire of many listeners. “I have been reading more and more negative comments about my choice to sing ‘Wives and Lovers’ … from men, who think that I shouldn’t be singing from a feminist standpoint at all,” she says, “and, much to my surprise, some women have also reached out, imploring that I not sing such a song. Others have told me that laughing at sexism was inappropriate. Things are too often taken at face value. I firmly believe that humor is one of the best and most important tools in making social or political commentary accessible,” she says. “Had I heard this song sung by a woman as a teenager, I would have felt empowered by the idea of mocking the 1960s ideal of a ‘perfect’ woman. It would have taken a bit of the daily stress from being a woman and made it a joke, made it something absurd, and thus powerless. This is my intention.”

The physical and conceptual depth and flexibility of both artists results in a work that illustrates the wonderful synergy between jazz and dance, aural and visual, beauty and humor. The song and video also affirm that music is an experience for the whole being, from patting foot to outstretched fingertip, and everything in between.

“Wives and Lovers”
(Burt Bacharach, Hal David)
Used by Permission of Sony/ATV Music LLC
All rights reserved

Director/Editor - Keegan Grandbois (keegan-grandbois.com)
DP - Ben Carey (bencareydp.com)
Cam Op/AC : DJ Carroll
Gaffer - John Batista
Key Grip - Jack McDonald
MU - Rie Tsuki
Stylist - Bianca Valle
Producer - Blair Waters (blairwaters.com)

