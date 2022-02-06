Percussion Virtuosity: Larnell Lewis, “The Forgotten Ones”

YouTube

Larnell Lewis - The Forgotten Ones

Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com

Written By: Larnell Lewis

Album: Relive the Moment

Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Live drums filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).

Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound

Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)

Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen

All compositions written by Larnell Lewis

Larnell Lewis - Drums, Percussion, Electronic Percussion and FX

Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed

Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering

Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign

Photography by Avital Zemer Photography

Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val

Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!



Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Special thanks to the Ontario Arts Council, Toronto Arts Council, FACTOR, and Ontario Creates for their support!

Gear List:

PHX - Natural Ash

Toms: 10”x7”, 12”x8”

Floor Tom: 16”x15

Bass Drum: 22”x18”

Snare Drums: 14”x 5.5” Steel Recording Custom Snare, 14”x8” Birch Recording Custom Snare Hardware: A mix of 700 & 800 series hardware, DS-950 Drum Throne, FP9 Foot Pedal Yamaha Electronics

DTX Multi-12 Percussion Pad

EAD-10 Electronic Acoustic Drum Module

DT50S Acoustic Drum Trigger (on rack tom two) @zildjiancompany

22” K Custom Dark Complex Ride

19” K Custom Special Dry Crash

18” K Custom Special Dry Crash

17” K Custom Special Dry Trash Crash (with 2 rivets)

China Stack (16” K EFX, 12” Gen 16 Platinum Splash, 14” Oriental China Trash)

14” K Custom Special Dry Hi Hats (two Tops)

Splash Stack (10” A Custom EFX Splash, 10” Trashformer)

10” A Custom EFX Splash

8” fx stack @evansdrumheads

Toms: (top) UV2, (bottom) G1 Clear

Bass Drum: EQ3 Clear

Main Snare: (top) UV1, (bottom) Hazy 300

Aux Snare: (top) Black Hydraulic Coated, (bottom) Hazy 300 @promarkbydaddario

Firegrain Rebound 5A, Jonathan Haas Series JH6 Soft Timpani mallets @prologixpercussion

Russ Miller - All-in-one Practice Pad @lpmusicofficial

LP Mambo Bell LP229, Finger Shot Shaker LP442F Other Percussion: Terre Seed Shaker, Brass Clam Bells, Toy Noise Maker

