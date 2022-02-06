 

Percussion Virtuosity: Larnell Lewis, “The Forgotten Ones”

Larnell Lewis - The Forgotten Ones
Stream and Download on Bandcamp: larnelllewis.bandcamp.com

Written By: Larnell Lewis
Album: Relive the Moment
Filmed and Recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann)

My gratitude to everyone involved in this project:

Live drums filmed & recorded at Jukasa Studios (Darren Magierowski and Jill Zimmermann).
Videography by Thom Varey and Marco Libretti of Varey Sound
Original album tracks recorded at Canterbury Music Company (Jeremy Darby), Thunder Dome Sound (Eddie Bullen), Sam Sound Productions (Samuel Williams), and LLMusic Studios (Larnell Lewis)
Produced & Arranged by Larnell Lewis & Eddie Bullen
All compositions written by Larnell Lewis
Larnell Lewis - Drums, Percussion, Electronic Percussion and FX
Mixed by John ‘Beetle’ Bailey at The Drive Shed
Mastered by Peter Letros of Wreckhouse Mastering
Art Direction and Design by Jesse Ryan of @fweculturedesign
Photography by Avital Zemer Photography
Clothing/Fashion consultation through Val Andrews at Stylin’ by Val
Project Management by Joy Lapps-Lewis, Siobhan Murphy, and Emma Aurelia

Special thanks to @ontarioartscouncil, @factorcanada, @torontoartscouncil and @ontariocreates for their support!

Larnell proudly endorses Yamaha Electronic and Acoustic Drums, Zildjian Cymbals, Evans Drumheads, Promark Drumsticks, D’Addario musical accessories, LP Latin Percussion, and Prologix Percussion.

Gear List:
Gear for my upcoming videos! #RelieveTheMoment
Change Your Mind - Oct 2nd on YouTube!

PHX - Natural Ash
Toms: 10”x7”, 12”x8”
Floor Tom: 16”x15
Bass Drum: 22”x18”
Snare Drums: 14”x 5.5” Steel Recording Custom Snare, 14”x8” Birch Recording Custom Snare

Hardware: A mix of 700 & 800 series hardware, DS-950 Drum Throne, FP9 Foot Pedal

Yamaha Electronics
DTX Multi-12 Percussion Pad
EAD-10 Electronic Acoustic Drum Module
DT50S Acoustic Drum Trigger (on rack tom two)

22” K Custom Dark Complex Ride
19” K Custom Special Dry Crash
18” K Custom Special Dry Crash
17” K Custom Special Dry Trash Crash (with 2 rivets)
China Stack (16” K EFX, 12” Gen 16 Platinum Splash, 14” Oriental China Trash)
14” K Custom Special Dry Hi Hats (two Tops)
Splash Stack (10” A Custom EFX Splash, 10” Trashformer)
10” A Custom EFX Splash
8” fx stack

Toms: (top) UV2, (bottom) G1 Clear
Bass Drum: EQ3 Clear
Main Snare: (top) UV1, (bottom) Hazy 300
Aux Snare: (top) Black Hydraulic Coated, (bottom) Hazy 300

Firegrain Rebound 5A, Jonathan Haas Series JH6 Soft Timpani mallets

Russ Miller - All-in-one Practice Pad

LP Mambo Bell LP229, Finger Shot Shaker LP442F

Other Percussion: Terre Seed Shaker, Brass Clam Bells, Toy Noise Maker

Stay Connected:
