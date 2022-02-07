Former Rogan Guest Chuck C. Johnson: “Joe Rogan Should Be Canceled, and Also He Might Be Gay”

Believe me, dear friends, I hesitate to inflict this on you, but it’s such a piece of work I fear I have very little choice. You see, our pal Chuck C. Johnson, the guy who raised money for Nazis, denied the Holocaust on Reddit, doxxed Ebola victims and rape victims, and recently got a little notoriety boost at least partly from me because I tweeted a short clip of his 2015 appearance on the Joe Rogan podcast, has a new Substack babble/rant and it’s uh, something.

Oh hey, look at that. Rogan’s interview with racist far right troll Chuck C. Johnson has been memory-holed. pic.twitter.com/eJbNHeqqdL — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 6, 2022

Here’s a small part of what they deleted. Chuck is explaining to Joe Rogan that black people have a gene that makes them “predisposed to violence.” pic.twitter.com/A5uSePdIKT — Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) February 6, 2022

In Chuck’s latest grift, he’s a new man, a reformed, safer version of the Rage Furby we once knew, a regular guy who supports Joe Biden and gives money to progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (which he actually did, by the way - he donated $250 in September 2021).

And this new man is embracing cancel culture with a vengeance. He wants Joe Rogan canceled. In fact, he wants Spotify canceled too. Oh, and also? Joe Rogan might be gay because he preens so much.

I don’t think I want to actually link to it, but you can find it at the Substack site if you really feel it’s necessary. Here’s a screenshot.