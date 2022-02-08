VIDEO: Trevor Noah Walks Back His Semi-Defense of Joe Rogan
Culture • Views: 2,694
A few days ago, Trevor Noah actually sort-of defended Joe Rogan over his anti-vaccination shows, and irritated the hell out of me — because I could tell he hadn’t seen very many of Rogan’s shows, and didn’t really know what was going on.
Well, now he’s seen some more of that stuff, and he has a different opinion.
India Arie, the latest musician to remove their music from Spotify because of Joe Rogan’s podcast, shares multiple videos of Rogan saying the N-word, and Spotify throws another $100 million at the problem. #DailyShow