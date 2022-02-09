Trevor Noah: Joe Rogan and the Curse of the Mainstream
Trevor makes some good points here, except … I disagree mightily with his idea that Spotify didn’t know about Joe Rogan’s racism and conspiracy theory issues. When they signed Rogan for $100 million, a batch of his older podcasts were deleted, including that one with Holocaust denier Chuck C. Johnson that was all over Twitter recently. That’s pretty good evidence they were fully aware of what Rogan did.
Why Joe Rogan is a classic case of fringe-meets-mainstream #DailyShow #BetweenTheScenes