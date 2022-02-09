The Bob Cesca Interview: Michael Hiltzik vs Bill Maher
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Michael Hiltzik vs Bill Maher — Michael is a Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and the author of a new op/ed in the Los Angeles Times titled “These pundits and pols say they’re ‘done with COVID.’ But COVID’s not done with us.” He’s also the author of seven books including his latest, out now: “Iron Empires: Robber Barons, Railroads, and the Making of Modern America.” You can follow his work on Twitter here. Today we talked about the Pretend-COVID-Is-Over take, marketed by Bill Maher, Bari Weiss, and others and why it’s so counterfactual and delusional. Meantime, if you like what you hear today, think about signing up for our bonus content at bobcescashow.com. Music by Luna Blu.