The Bob Cesca Podcast: The Gazpacho Police
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
The Gazpacho Police — [Explicit Content] Marjorie Taylor Greene’s gazpacho gaffe. What did Trump flush and when did he flush it? Trump reportedly clogged the White House toilet with official documents. Haberman’s new book. DOJ and the National Archives inspector general. Giuliani and other Trumpers tried to get a Michigan county to turn over its voting machines. Mitch McConnell’s gambit. Trump’s whiny, misspelled response to McConnell. COVID and the Open Everything nonsense. Nazi Truckers heading to the Super Bowl. MeResearch by Sara Schaefer. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, with music by Yona Marie and Treetop Flyers, and more!