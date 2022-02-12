Brad Mehldau Quartet: “Backyard” (Live at Transmission-Transition Festival in Utrecht, Netherlands)
Mehldau’s solo is out of this universe. It’s a pretty abstract composition with strange chord changes, and the whole band surfs gracefully through them without ever obscuring the elusive melodies.
Brad Mehldau, piano
Jorge Rossy, drums
Joris Roelofs, bass clarinet
Clemens van der Feen, double bass
“Backyard” composed by Brad Mehldau
Recorded on 26 March 2021, as part of the Transmission-Transition Festival at TivoliVredenburg (Utrecht, the Netherlands).
Mixed by Pappa Flagellum
