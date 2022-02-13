 

Incredible Full Concert: Brad Mehldau Plays the Beatles (And More)

Live at The Philharmonie de Paris, September 20, 2020
First broadcast on Mezzo TV

Brad Mehldau plays Steinway & Sons grand piano

00:00 I Am the Walrus (Lennon & McCartney)
04:42 Your Mother Should Know (Lennon & McCartney)
07:00 I Saw Her Standing There (Lennon & McCartney)
11:15 For No One (Lennon & McCartney)
13:50 Baby’s in Black (Lennon & McCartney)
22:40 She Said She Said (Lennon & McCartney)
25:48 Here There and Everywhere (Lennon & McCartney)
29:55 If I Needed Someone (George Harrison)
34:27 Maxwell’s Silver Hammer (Lennon & McCartney)
41:29 Golden Slumbers (Lennon & McCartney)
52:48 Maybe I’m Amazed (Paul McCartney)
56:51 A Rose for Emily (The Zombies)
01:00:28 God Only Knows (Brian Wilson & Tony Ashe)
01:05:26 Life on Mars (David Bowie)

Encores:
01:11:19 New York State of Mind (Billy Joel)
01:15:19 Strike Up the Band (George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin)
01:19:18 Smoke Gets in Your Eyes (Jerome Kern & Otto Harbach)
01:23:15 Blackbird (Lennon & McCartney)
01:27:41 Nearness of You (Hoagy Carmichael & Ned Washington)

