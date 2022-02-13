Mammoth WVH - “Epiphany” Official Video
Tonight I had a hankering for some expertly produced loud-as-fuck rock and roll, and Eddie Van Halen’s son comes through again.
Mammoth WVH Album features the #1 Hit Song ‘Distance’, ‘Don’t Back Down’ + many more!
Produced by: Michael “Elvis” Baskette
Mammoth WVH is the debut, self-titled album of Mammoth WVH – the band created by Wolfgang Van Halen – that includes 14 new songs on a double vinyl, CD, Digital Download and streaming. This collection includes the #1 Hit Single, “Distance” plus “You’re to Blame”, “Don’t Back Down,” “Epiphany,” and more.
At the beginning of 2015, Wolf broke ground on what would become Mammoth WVH with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette [Alter Bridge, Slash] behind the board. Wolf began to embrace his voice, inspired by everyone from his father, to bands like AC/DC, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, TOOL, and Jimmy Eat World. In addition to writing and singing every song on the self-title debut album, remarkably Wolfgang plays every instrument.