And Now, the Epic Saga of the Robotic Spy Crab on His March to the Sea Among the Multitudes

Spy Crab joins thousands of Christmas Island crabs as they march to the sea. But their journey is anything but easy as the crabs have to climb fences and dodge the oncoming traffic as they cross the roads to get to the sea. Will Spy Crab make it?

Clip taken from episode 3 ‘The Islands’ of Spy in the Wild 2 that aired on Wednesday 13th May on PBS at 8/7c. You can catch the first episode at pbs.org or on the PBS Video app.

For those in the UK, you can catch up on the series on the BBC iPlayer here: bbc.co.uk

Spy in the Wild is back in one of the most innovative natural history series ever presented. This time it deploys over 50 ultra-realistic animatronic Spy Creatures to go undercover across every region of the world. The 4 x 60 series captures some of the most extraordinary animal behaviour ever seen, filmed from inside the animal world.

Using special state-of-the-art 4k resolution “Spy Creatures” the viewer is plunged into the very heart of the extraordinary lives of over 40 remarkable animals. They reveal previously unseen behaviour as animals gather, feed, fight and breed in among some of the greatest wildlife gatherings ever witnessed. This team of hyper-real Spy Creatures not only look like the animals they film, they behave like them too. Accepted by the families, these robotic look-alikes can not only film from an intimate perspective they also interact with the animals and so gain revelatory insights into their worlds.

Each episode explores a different climatic region of the world and is packed with its own menagerie of animatronic Spy Creatures and extraordinary animal subjects. They discover how the animals have adapted their behaviour to not only cope, but often flourish, wherever they live. At times, their subjects occur in incredible numbers creating astonishing gatherings, found nowhere else on earth. From the hot and humid Tropics, to the freezing Poles, the seasonal North and the world’s most spectacular Islands, this new series of Spy in the Wild will transport the audience deeper into the animal world than ever thought possible.

Narrated by David Tennant

Directed by John Downer

Music by Will Gregory

