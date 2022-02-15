The Bob Cesca Podcast: Yoda Phone
Yoda Phone — [Explicit Language] A word about our Patreon page and commercials on the show. We debunk the Fox News lies about Hillary Clinton and the Durham investigation. The Mazars story is a big effing deal. Good News with Buzz Burbank. Is Putin backing down? Manhattan judge tossed Palin’s lawsuit against the New York Times. Rudy is cooperating with the 1/6 committee. Tucker said Canada is now a dictatorship. With Buzz Burbank and music by Divided Heaven and Luna Blu, and more!