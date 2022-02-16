A Great Point From Some More News: We Just Love Ignoring Disasters Until They Happen
Hi. In today’s episode, we belatedly celebrate love in order to avoid a disaster that already happened. It’s a bridge-collapsingly romantic Valentine’s Day Climate Catastrophe Special!
Executive Producer - Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Ella Yurman (@ElYurman), Katie Goldin (@KatieGoldin), Lon Harris (@Lons), and Tom Reimann (@startthemachine). Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco. Head Writer - David Christopher Bell. Producer - Nick Mundy. Researcher - Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco). Associate Producer - Quincy Tucker (@LTP313).
Source List: docs.google.com
Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
03:03 - Our Infrastructure Can’t Handle The Weather
13:46 - Kazakhstan’s Power Grid Problems And The Bitcoin Nightmare
29:41 - They Still Haven’t Figured Out Covid Testing
37:20- The Earth Is Dying