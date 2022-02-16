 

A Great Point From Some More News: We Just Love Ignoring Disasters Until They Happen

62
Politics • Views: 946

YouTube

Hi. In today’s episode, we belatedly celebrate love in order to avoid a disaster that already happened. It’s a bridge-collapsingly romantic Valentine’s Day Climate Catastrophe Special!

Executive Producer - Katy Stoll (@KatyStoll). Written by Ella Yurman (@ElYurman), Katie Goldin (@KatieGoldin), Lon Harris (@Lons), and Tom Reimann (@startthemachine). Directed by Will Gordh (@will_gordh). Edited by Gregg Meller. Graphics by F. Clint DeNisco. Head Writer - David Christopher Bell. Producer - Nick Mundy. Researcher - Marco Siler-Gonzales (@mijo_marco). Associate Producer - Quincy Tucker (@LTP313).

Source List: docs.google.com

Chapters:
00:00 - Introduction
03:03 - Our Infrastructure Can’t Handle The Weather
13:46 - Kazakhstan’s Power Grid Problems And The Bitcoin Nightmare
29:41 - They Still Haven’t Figured Out Covid Testing
37:20- The Earth Is Dying

#ClimateChange #Infrastructure #Bitcoin #SomeMoreNews

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Lauryn Hill + Biz Markie FUNK Mashup Ft. Moorea Masa Join the Vinyl Club tier by Feb. 28 to get "Technicolor Magic" AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk mashup of Biz Markie's "Just a Friend" and Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" & "Ex-Factor" featuring Moorea ...
Thanos
5 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 460 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •