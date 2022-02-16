 

Marcin: “Toccata & Fugue on One Guitar”-

21
Music • Views: 632

YouTube

Toccata written, produced and performed by Marcin. Based on the work by J. S. Bach.
Listen & download the single here: marcin.lnk.to
Tabs, Sheet Music & Merch available on: marcinofficial.com

FOLLOW MARCIN:
► Website, Artist Shop & Tour Dates: marcinofficial.com
► Instagram: instagram.com
► TikTok: tiktok.com
► Facebook: facebook.com
► Twitter: @MarcinGuitar
► Patreon: patreon.com

After the initial arrangement, Marcin compiled and produced this track on a small MIDI keyboard at a living room table in a Boston rental. The production remained unchanged until release.
At its core, this piece is based on, and inspired by, Bach’s Toccata & Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565.

Concept direction: Marcin, Mortvideo
Production company: Mortvideo
DOP, Editing, Color Grading: Mortvideo
Assistants: Krystian Tuzimski, Iwo Furmaniak
MUA: Weronika Bialek
Opening & closing captions: Empadé Design Studio
Special thanks: Piotr, Lidia & Michal Patrzalek

© 2022 Sony Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

#Marcin #Toccata #Vevo

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Lauryn Hill + Biz Markie FUNK Mashup Ft. Moorea Masa Join the Vinyl Club tier by Feb. 28 to get "Technicolor Magic" AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk mashup of Biz Markie's "Just a Friend" and Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" & "Ex-Factor" featuring Moorea ...
Thanos
5 days, 13 hours ago
Views: 478 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •