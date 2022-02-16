Marcin: “Toccata & Fugue on One Guitar”-
Toccata written, produced and performed by Marcin. Based on the work by J. S. Bach.
Listen & download the single here: marcin.lnk.to
Tabs, Sheet Music & Merch available on: marcinofficial.com
After the initial arrangement, Marcin compiled and produced this track on a small MIDI keyboard at a living room table in a Boston rental. The production remained unchanged until release.
At its core, this piece is based on, and inspired by, Bach’s Toccata & Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565.
Concept direction: Marcin, Mortvideo
Production company: Mortvideo
DOP, Editing, Color Grading: Mortvideo
Assistants: Krystian Tuzimski, Iwo Furmaniak
MUA: Weronika Bialek
Opening & closing captions: Empadé Design Studio
Special thanks: Piotr, Lidia & Michal Patrzalek
© 2022 Sony Masterworks, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.
#Marcin #Toccata #Vevo