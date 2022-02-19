 

And Now, an Absolutely Amazing Solo Acoustic Guitar Piece: Mike Dawes, “The Impossible”

▶ This is a live playthrough of Mike Dawes’ 2012 song ‘The Impossible’, recorded live at the Riffhard Studios in Leeds, UK, January 2022.

Mike is on tour with Tommy Emmanuel and more throughout the USA and Europe this year.

Dates: mikedawes.com

