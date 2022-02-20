 

Stunning New Version of “When the Levee Breaks” Feat. John Paul Jones | Playing for Change | Song Around the World

“When The Levee Breaks” is a powerful, thought-provoking and emotionally-charged classic by Led Zeppelin, from their Led Zeppelin IV album. The song is a rework of the 1929 original release by Kansas Joe Mccoy and Memphis Minnie about the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927; the most destructive river flooding in U.S. history.

“It seems that little has changed since 1927, or even 2005 with Katrina. It’s still a really powerful track, both musically and lyrically.”- John Paul Jones

Legendary multi-instrumentalist, John Paul Jones, is accompanied by Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and over 20 musicians and dancers from seven different countries, in this Song Around The World version featured in Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.

Feel the impact of these compelling lyrics and let the music move your spirit!

“When The Levee Breaks” was written by John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Kansas Joe Mccoy, Memphis Minnie, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant

This Song Around The World was produced by Sebastian Robertson and Mark Johnson

FEATURING:
Alfredo Arce: Siku Flute
Ben Lee: Harmonica
Buffalo Nichols: Vocals, Guitar
Davey Chegwidden: Dundun Drums
Derek Trucks: Slide Guitar
Drums of the Pacific: Dancing, Log Drums
Elle Márjá Eira: Vocals
Jason Tamba: Banjo
John Paul Jones: Bass
Keith Secola: Slide Guitar
Mermans Mosengo: Harmonica
Mihirangi: Vocals
Nakeiltha Campbell: Dundun Drums
Pete Sands: Acoustic Guitar
Sebastian Robertson: Electric Guitar
Sikiru Adepoju: Talking Drum
Susan Tedeschi: Vocals
Stephen Perkins: Drums

