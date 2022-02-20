Stunning New Version of “When the Levee Breaks” Feat. John Paul Jones | Playing for Change | Song Around the World
“When The Levee Breaks” is a powerful, thought-provoking and emotionally-charged classic by Led Zeppelin, from their Led Zeppelin IV album. The song is a rework of the 1929 original release by Kansas Joe Mccoy and Memphis Minnie about the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927; the most destructive river flooding in U.S. history.
“It seems that little has changed since 1927, or even 2005 with Katrina. It’s still a really powerful track, both musically and lyrically.”- John Paul Jones
Legendary multi-instrumentalist, John Paul Jones, is accompanied by Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and over 20 musicians and dancers from seven different countries, in this Song Around The World version featured in Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.
“When The Levee Breaks” was written by John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Kansas Joe Mccoy, Memphis Minnie, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant
This Song Around The World was produced by Sebastian Robertson and Mark Johnson
FEATURING:
Alfredo Arce: Siku Flute
Ben Lee: Harmonica
Buffalo Nichols: Vocals, Guitar
Davey Chegwidden: Dundun Drums
Derek Trucks: Slide Guitar
Drums of the Pacific: Dancing, Log Drums
Elle Márjá Eira: Vocals
Jason Tamba: Banjo
John Paul Jones: Bass
Keith Secola: Slide Guitar
Mermans Mosengo: Harmonica
Mihirangi: Vocals
Nakeiltha Campbell: Dundun Drums
Pete Sands: Acoustic Guitar
Sebastian Robertson: Electric Guitar
Sikiru Adepoju: Talking Drum
Susan Tedeschi: Vocals
Stephen Perkins: Drums
Watch “Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.”
Learn More About Our Impact Partners:
Playing For Change (PFC) is a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Organization) created to inspire and connect the world through music, born from the shared belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. Creating these videos motivated PFC to form the Playing For Change Band—a tangible, traveling representation of its mission, featuring musicians met along their journey; and establish the Playing For Change Foundation—a separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting music programs for children around the world. Through these efforts, Playing For Change aims to create hope and inspiration for the future of our planet. To learn more, visit playingforchange.com
To learn more about the work of the PFC Foundation, visit playingforchange.org