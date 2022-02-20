Stunning New Version of “When the Levee Breaks” Feat. John Paul Jones | Playing for Change | Song Around the World

YouTube

“When The Levee Breaks” is a powerful, thought-provoking and emotionally-charged classic by Led Zeppelin, from their Led Zeppelin IV album. The song is a rework of the 1929 original release by Kansas Joe Mccoy and Memphis Minnie about the Great Mississippi Flood of 1927; the most destructive river flooding in U.S. history.

“It seems that little has changed since 1927, or even 2005 with Katrina. It’s still a really powerful track, both musically and lyrically.”- John Paul Jones

Legendary multi-instrumentalist, John Paul Jones, is accompanied by Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and over 20 musicians and dancers from seven different countries, in this Song Around The World version featured in Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.

Feel the impact of these compelling lyrics and let the music move your spirit!

“When The Levee Breaks” was written by John Bonham, John Paul Jones, Kansas Joe Mccoy, Memphis Minnie, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant

This Song Around The World was produced by Sebastian Robertson and Mark Johnson

FEATURING:

Alfredo Arce: Siku Flute

Ben Lee: Harmonica

Buffalo Nichols: Vocals, Guitar

Davey Chegwidden: Dundun Drums

Derek Trucks: Slide Guitar

Drums of the Pacific: Dancing, Log Drums

Elle Márjá Eira: Vocals

Jason Tamba: Banjo

John Paul Jones: Bass

Keith Secola: Slide Guitar

Mermans Mosengo: Harmonica

Mihirangi: Vocals

Nakeiltha Campbell: Dundun Drums

Pete Sands: Acoustic Guitar

Sebastian Robertson: Electric Guitar

Sikiru Adepoju: Talking Drum

Susan Tedeschi: Vocals

Stephen Perkins: Drums

Watch “Peace Through Music: A Global Event for the Environment.”

Learn more at playingforchange.com

#PeaceThroughMusic2021 #EnvironmentalJustice

Learn More About Our Impact Partners:

americanrivers.org

worldwildlife.org

reverb.org

conservation.org

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

Subscribe to our mailing list: bit.ly

Join us as a PFC Member: bit.ly

GET SOCIAL

facebook.com

@playing4change

instagram.com

playingforchange.com

Playing For Change (PFC) is a Certified B Corp (Social Purpose Organization) created to inspire and connect the world through music, born from the shared belief that music has the power to break down boundaries and overcome distances between people. The primary focus of PFC is to record and film musicians performing in their natural environments and combine their talents and cultural power in innovative videos called Songs Around The World. Creating these videos motivated PFC to form the Playing For Change Band—a tangible, traveling representation of its mission, featuring musicians met along their journey; and establish the Playing For Change Foundation—a separate 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting music programs for children around the world. Through these efforts, Playing For Change aims to create hope and inspiration for the future of our planet. To learn more, visit playingforchange.com

To learn more about the work of the PFC Foundation, visit playingforchange.org