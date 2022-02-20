 

Sunday Jazz: Taylor Eigsti Quartet, “Hutcheonite”

Music • Views: 730

YouTube

“Hutcheonite” - Composed by Taylor Eigsti
Live at GSI Studios - New York City

Featuring:
Taylor Eigsti (piano)
Eric Harland (drums)
Charles Altura (guitar)
David Ginyard (bass)

Music from the new album “Tree Falls” on GSI Records
Available everywhere! Link below
gsi.lnk.to

“Hutcheonite” was written in tribute to the
late cosmochemist Ian Hutcheon.

Produced by the GSI Studios, Eric Harland, Taylor Eigsti
Videography: Matt Lyons
Recording Engineer: Josh Giunta
Photography: Anissa Martell

Filmed June 23, 2021 at GSI Studios
Recorded on a Yamaha C6
tayloreigsti.com
gsi-studios.com

