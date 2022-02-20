Sunday Jazz: Taylor Eigsti Quartet, “Hutcheonite”

YouTube

“Hutcheonite” - Composed by Taylor Eigsti

Live at GSI Studios - New York City

Featuring:

Taylor Eigsti (piano)

Eric Harland (drums)

Charles Altura (guitar)

David Ginyard (bass)

Music from the new album “Tree Falls” on GSI Records

Available everywhere! Link below

gsi.lnk.to

“Hutcheonite” was written in tribute to the

late cosmochemist Ian Hutcheon.

Produced by the GSI Studios, Eric Harland, Taylor Eigsti

Videography: Matt Lyons

Recording Engineer: Josh Giunta

Photography: Anissa Martell

Filmed June 23, 2021 at GSI Studios

Recorded on a Yamaha C6

tayloreigsti.com

gsi-studios.com