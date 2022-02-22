The Bob Cesca Podcast: Why Are You Doing This?
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Why Are You Doing This? — [Explicit Language] Russian troops entered Donetsk and Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine. Why is Putin doing this? Putin’s toxic nostalgia. The retaliatory sanctions against Russia and its oligarchs. US calling this an invasion now. Trump’s Truth Social crashes and burns. The Trumps are thieves. Truth Social AI censors critics of Trump. The Supreme Court rejects Trump’s appeal in Archives case. The Supreme Court to hear another religious freedom case. The Don’t Say Gay bill, the San Francisco recall, and why Democrats need to hustle starting now. With TV’s Buzz Burbank, and music by DRES_ and Brad Brooks. And more!