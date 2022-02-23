Pure Republican Evil: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Trans Children Investigated and Their Parents Prosecuted as Child Abusers
There really is no bottom to the viciousness and evil of the Republican Party. The latest ugly news from Texas:
Greg Abbot has officially directed Family and Protective Services to begin investigating all trans children in Texas and prosecuting their parents as child abusers.He has also instructed all teachers, doctors, and caregivers to begin reporting any trans students they see. pic.twitter.com/AO4FdYNuym
— Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) February 23, 2022
If you hare a “duty to report” in Texas, Texas is officially saying that you have to report trans youth to family and protective services or risk losing your job. pic.twitter.com/dZKx33lraL
— Erin, Trail Mom (@ErinInTheMorn) February 23, 2022
And that’s not all.
On the same day we find out Greg Abbott took another huge check from an oil executive, the former power grid chief says Abbott instructed officials to overcharge Texans for power during last year’s storm. The corruption runs deep. https://t.co/5G4LyIJbHF
— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) February 23, 2022