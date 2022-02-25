Fantastic New Music From Bonnie Raitt: “Made Up Mind” (Official Lyric Video)
“Made Up Mind” by Bonnie Raitt from her new album, Just Like That…
Street date 4/22/22 with global release in all formats!
Credits:
Produced by Bonnie Raitt
Recorded and Mixed by Ryan Freeland
Bonnie: vocal, electric slide guitar
James “Hutch” Hutchinson: bass
Ricky Fataar: drums, percussion, backing vocal
Glenn Patscha: rhodes piano, hammond B3, backing vocal
Kenny Greenberg: electric guitar
MADE UP MIND
(David Landreth/Joseph Sydney Landreth/Jonathan Singleton)
It starts out slow
With go ahead and go
Pretty soon the melody is like a rainstorm tin roof symphony
But it starts out slow
It goes on and on
For way too long
It always ends on a bad note
If you could dance at all you’d dance alone
It goes on and on
The quiet behind a slamming door
The break of a heart that won’t break no more
Get-away wheels in a straight line
Serenade of a made up mind
There ain’t no rhyme
Just wasted time
Moonlight spotlight shining down on
A made up mind and a love gone wrong
There ain’t no rhyme
The quiet behind a slamming door
The break of a heart that won’t break no more
Get-away wheels in a straight line
Serenade of a made up mind
The quiet behind a slamming door
The break of a heart that won’t break no more
Get-away wheels in a straight line
Serenade of a made up mind
Of a made up mind
Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind
Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind and a love gone wrong
Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind and a love gone wrong
