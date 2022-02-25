 

Fantastic New Music From Bonnie Raitt: “Made Up Mind” (Official Lyric Video)

92
Music • Views: 852

YouTube

“Made Up Mind” by Bonnie Raitt from her new album, Just Like That…
Street date 4/22/22 with global release in all formats!

Pre-order/Pre-save Just Like That… now:
lnk.to

Stream “Made Up Mind” here:
lnk.to

Follow Bonnie:
Official Website and Online Store: bonnieraitt.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Twitter: twitter.com

Credits:
Produced by Bonnie Raitt
Recorded and Mixed by Ryan Freeland
Bonnie: vocal, electric slide guitar
James “Hutch” Hutchinson: bass
Ricky Fataar: drums, percussion, backing vocal
Glenn Patscha: rhodes piano, hammond B3, backing vocal
Kenny Greenberg: electric guitar


MADE UP MIND
(David Landreth/Joseph Sydney Landreth/Jonathan Singleton)

It starts out slow
With go ahead and go
Pretty soon the melody is like a rainstorm tin roof symphony
But it starts out slow
It goes on and on
For way too long
It always ends on a bad note
If you could dance at all you’d dance alone
It goes on and on

The quiet behind a slamming door
The break of a heart that won’t break no more
Get-away wheels in a straight line
Serenade of a made up mind

There ain’t no rhyme
Just wasted time
Moonlight spotlight shining down on
A made up mind and a love gone wrong
There ain’t no rhyme

The quiet behind a slamming door
The break of a heart that won’t break no more
Get-away wheels in a straight line
Serenade of a made up mind

The quiet behind a slamming door
The break of a heart that won’t break no more
Get-away wheels in a straight line
Serenade of a made up mind

Of a made up mind

Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind

Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind and a love gone wrong

Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind and a love gone wrong


© 2015 Birthday Cake Media A (SOCAN) administered by Warner Chappell Music Canada Ltd., Super Big Music (ASCAP) administered by Big Machine Music, LLC, Jett Music (ASCAP) administered by Big Machine Music, LLC. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Music video by Bonnie Raitt performing Made Up Mind (Lyric Video). © 2022 Redwing Records, LLC. Distributed by ADA.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
#thegreat2022ftlauderdalea1amarathonNo, I did not break the elusive 4:00 marathon. I didn't even try. Early on: I’ve missed it by 2 minutes in 2019 (the Dopey), and 9 minutes at this race in 2020.I did manage to beat last year's disaster ...
Dangerman
2 days, 22 hours ago
Views: 295 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 6
Tweets: 0 •
Lauryn Hill + Biz Markie FUNK Mashup Ft. Moorea Masa Join the Vinyl Club tier by Feb. 28 to get "Technicolor Magic" AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk mashup of Biz Markie's "Just a Friend" and Lauryn Hill's "Doo Wop (That Thing)" & "Ex-Factor" featuring Moorea ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 923 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 3 •