Fantastic New Music From Bonnie Raitt: “Made Up Mind” (Official Lyric Video)

“Made Up Mind” by Bonnie Raitt from her new album, Just Like That…

Street date 4/22/22 with global release in all formats!

Credits:

Produced by Bonnie Raitt

Recorded and Mixed by Ryan Freeland

Bonnie: vocal, electric slide guitar

James “Hutch” Hutchinson: bass

Ricky Fataar: drums, percussion, backing vocal

Glenn Patscha: rhodes piano, hammond B3, backing vocal

Kenny Greenberg: electric guitar



MADE UP MIND

(David Landreth/Joseph Sydney Landreth/Jonathan Singleton)

It starts out slow

With go ahead and go

Pretty soon the melody is like a rainstorm tin roof symphony

But it starts out slow

It goes on and on

For way too long

It always ends on a bad note

If you could dance at all you’d dance alone

It goes on and on

The quiet behind a slamming door

The break of a heart that won’t break no more

Get-away wheels in a straight line

Serenade of a made up mind

There ain’t no rhyme

Just wasted time

Moonlight spotlight shining down on

A made up mind and a love gone wrong

There ain’t no rhyme

The quiet behind a slamming door

The break of a heart that won’t break no more

Get-away wheels in a straight line

Serenade of a made up mind

The quiet behind a slamming door

The break of a heart that won’t break no more

Get-away wheels in a straight line

Serenade of a made up mind

Of a made up mind

Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind

Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind and a love gone wrong

Moonlight spotlight shining down on a made up mind and a love gone wrong



© 2015 Birthday Cake Media A (SOCAN) administered by Warner Chappell Music Canada Ltd., Super Big Music (ASCAP) administered by Big Machine Music, LLC, Jett Music (ASCAP) administered by Big Machine Music, LLC. All rights reserved. Used by permission.

Music video by Bonnie Raitt performing Made Up Mind (Lyric Video). © 2022 Redwing Records, LLC. Distributed by ADA.