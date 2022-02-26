Taylor Eigsti, Feat. Casey Abrams: “Accidentally”
“Accidentally” - Music and Lyrics by Taylor Eigsti
Live in San Francisco
Featuring:
Casey Abrams
with:
Gretchen Parlato
Becca Stevens
Maya Kronfeld
Music from the new album “Tree Falls” on GSI Records
Available everywhere! Link below
gsi.lnk.to
Produced by Taylor Eigsti
Videography: David Zlutnick
Recording Engineer: Dave Luke
Mixed by Josh Giunta at GSI Studios
Venue: John Kao
Filmed July 17, 2021 at John Kao’s Loft
tayloreigsti.com
gsi-studios.com