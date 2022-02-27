 

Yebba - Paranoia Purple (Live at Electric Lady)

Here we have an amazing performance of a highly demanding song with odd chord changes and shifting time signatures.

Yebba // Live at Electric Lady
Abbey Smith: Lead vocals
James Francies: keyboards
Pino Palladino: Bass
Charles Myers: Acoustic Guitar
Marta Bagratuni: Cello
Francesca Dardani: Violin
Sally Gorski: Violin
Tia Allen: Viola

Produced by James Francies

Recorded by John Rooney
Assistant Engineers: Lauren Marquez

Executive Producer: Tripp Kramer
Director: Andy Swartz
Cinematographer: Andy Swartz
Production Company: Tripp Kramer Productions
Styling: Kenn Law
Makeup: Raul Otero
Hair: Jhonatan Rendon
Management: Park Avenue Artists
Ross Michaels, David Lai, Ina Marija Ubaite

Spotify Presents: Live at Electric Lady
Series Producers: Lee Foster, Michele Santucci, William Garrett

℗ 2022 Yebba Smith LLC, under exclusive license to RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment

