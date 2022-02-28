 

Malika Tirolien - Live Session in Saint-Elie De Caxton

71
Music • Views: 1,917

Malika Tirolien - Live Session in Saint-Elie de Caxton
From the album ‘HIGHER’ (GroundUP Music 2021): orcd.co

00:00 - RISE (Written and Composed by Malika Tirolien)
04:14 - DON’T COME AROUND (Written by Malika Tirolien, Composed by Sylvain Ransy and Malika Tirolien)
07:18 - GROW (Written and Composed by Malika Tirolien and Fredy V)

Lead vocals and keyboard: Malika Tirolien
Back vocals: Nancy Dassas and Guerschon Auguste
Keyboard: Jean-Michel Frédéric
Synth Bass: Caulder Nash
Drums: Frantz-Lee Leonard

Video Director, Editor, DOP and color: Vladim Vilain
Recording and mixing Engineer: Nick Chasse
Assistant Engineer: Louis-Alexandre Peloquin

SPECIAL THANKS TO:
Julie Hamelin and Eric Boleat for sharing their beautiful space with us and for the delicious food
ShakoMontreal for the beautiful dress
FACTOR Canada, the Canada Council for the Arts and Indiegogo funders for their appreciated support.

Follow Malika Tirolien
YouTube: youtube.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @MalikaTirolien
Instagram: instagram.com

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

#MalikaTirolien #HIGHER #BlackArtist #BlackWoman #Guadeloupe #Montreal #BlackWomanProducer #BlackWomanBandLeader
#BlackWomanComposer #SISTERSRISING #RISINGCONVERSATIONS

