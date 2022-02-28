YouTube

Malika Tirolien - Live Session in Saint-Elie de Caxton

From the album ‘HIGHER’ (GroundUP Music 2021): orcd.co

00:00 - RISE (Written and Composed by Malika Tirolien)

04:14 - DON’T COME AROUND (Written by Malika Tirolien, Composed by Sylvain Ransy and Malika Tirolien)

07:18 - GROW (Written and Composed by Malika Tirolien and Fredy V)

Lead vocals and keyboard: Malika Tirolien

Back vocals: Nancy Dassas and Guerschon Auguste

Keyboard: Jean-Michel Frédéric

Synth Bass: Caulder Nash

Drums: Frantz-Lee Leonard

Video Director, Editor, DOP and color: Vladim Vilain

Recording and mixing Engineer: Nick Chasse

Assistant Engineer: Louis-Alexandre Peloquin

SPECIAL THANKS TO:

Julie Hamelin and Eric Boleat for sharing their beautiful space with us and for the delicious food

ShakoMontreal for the beautiful dress

FACTOR Canada, the Canada Council for the Arts and Indiegogo funders for their appreciated support.

