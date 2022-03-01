 

The Bob Cesca Podcast: Stiff Resistance

141
Politics • Views: 1,787

MP3 Audio

Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:

Stiff Resistance — [Explicit Language] The Podcast Cops. Buzz’s Ukrainian handyman. The latest round of sanctions against Putin and Russia. Is the Russian military really this impotent? Is there another shoe getting ready to drop? Even Switzerland is getting into the sanctions business. Should the Russian segment of the internet be shut down? Facebook is infuriatingly slow on the uptake. John Bolton humiliated Trump and a Newsmax host. Tiny Drunken Trump at CPAC. Trump says he’ll seize more executive authority if he’s elected again. With Buzz Burbank and music by Sammi Garett and Pasha Black. And more!

