WATCH LIVE: Direct Feed of Biden’s 2022 State of the Union and Republican Response
Here’s the live feed of President Biden’s first State of the Union address. PBS apparently thinks you need to see the Republican response, but you can turn it off if you already know what it’s gonna be. As I type this, there’s a lot of schmoozing going on. Almost as if they don’t fear and despise each other.
I think it’s safe to predict the GOP response to Biden’s SOTU is going to be a ludicrous mess of lies, conspiracy theories, thinly disguised racism, and whining about imaginary socialism.
Just speaking from experience.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) March 2, 2022