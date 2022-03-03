The Bob Cesca Podcast: Doughy Sponge of a Man
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Doughy Sponge Of A Man — [Explicit Content] Our recap of the State of the Union. A cure for cancer. Ghost guns. Boebert and Greene’s obnoxious outburst. The latest from Ukraine, including an update from Kyiv-based musician Pasha Black. The threat of nuclear weapons. IKEA sanctions Russia. Tiny Tucker’s racist rant about Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSATs. Dan Rather’s response. 1/6 committee has evidence of Trump felonies. Oath Keeper pleads guilty. Ron DeSantis is a dick. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, music by Pasha Black and Prehab, and more!