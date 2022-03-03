Greg Holden’s Original Demo Video: “The Lost Boy”

YouTube

For some reason I was thinking about this song in the context of current events. It seems to fit.

The Lost Boy -

I left my home still as a child

I walked a thousand sorry miles

To wait for my father to gather up his tools

He said my boy you’ve got to run

Don’t wait for me, don’t wait for mum

We’ll come get you when it’s safe for us to move

So I waited many years

Held back the pain behind my tears

For my father to come find me like he said

In that time I was alone

So many years without my home

I made brothers of a different kind instead

At the time I didn’t know

Just how hard the wind could blow

Towards disaster, and the things that I would see

I never found my father

I never found my mother either

But I know that in my lifetime I will be

A hero to the masses

To those born without chances

There’s a freedom that everyone deserves

I know there’s greed and there’s corruption

I’ve seen death and mass destruction

But I’m telling you and I hope that I am heard

I will not be commanded

I will not be controlled

I will not let my future go on, without the help of my soul