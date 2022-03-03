 

Greg Holden’s Original Demo Video: “The Lost Boy”

YouTube

For some reason I was thinking about this song in the context of current events. It seems to fit.

The Lost Boy -

I left my home still as a child
I walked a thousand sorry miles
To wait for my father to gather up his tools
He said my boy you’ve got to run
Don’t wait for me, don’t wait for mum
We’ll come get you when it’s safe for us to move

So I waited many years
Held back the pain behind my tears
For my father to come find me like he said
In that time I was alone
So many years without my home
I made brothers of a different kind instead

At the time I didn’t know
Just how hard the wind could blow
Towards disaster, and the things that I would see
I never found my father
I never found my mother either
But I know that in my lifetime I will be

A hero to the masses
To those born without chances
There’s a freedom that everyone deserves
I know there’s greed and there’s corruption
I’ve seen death and mass destruction
But I’m telling you and I hope that I am heard

I will not be commanded
I will not be controlled
I will not let my future go on, without the help of my soul

