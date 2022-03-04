Colbert: Trump Could Be Charged With Criminal Conspiracy (But Will He?)
Some folks are getting hopeful again that Trump may actually face justice for his many crimes. I’d love to be proven wrong but I still think he’s probably going to get away with everything, because our system is designed to keep people like him above the law, and it’s always worked very well for that purpose.
Maybe this time will be different, but history doesn’t give us much reason to be hopeful.
The January 6th committee says they have evidence that former president Donald T**** knew he was committing fraud against the government, and despite evidence to the contrary, Russia's leader insists that his invasion of Ukraine is proceeding exactly as he planned.