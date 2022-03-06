 

Bluegrass Goes Punk Metal: The Dead South, “Chop Suey”

Music • Views: 1,614

Official Music Video for Chop Suey by The Dead South

CREDITS

Directed by Travis Nesbitt
Assistant Director: Russ Dawson
Creative: Lyle Bell
Creative: Chris Wynters
Additional Live Footage by Chris Wynters, Lyle Bell, Lauren Troutman, Morgan Coates
Produced by Travis Nesbitt & Marky Pierson
Edited by Travis Nesbitt
Location: Mile Zero Festival Key West Florida and Key West Theater
Blurb:
In the The Dead South’s version of Chop Suey music video, we wanted to take elements of their live show and piece it together in an interesting way. Taking inspiration from System of a Down‘s video, we used blending layers and different motion graphics to give the illusion the band was morphing into one another. We took that inspiration with our version to the extreme by incorporating things like VHS film emulation and film scratches sampled from actual vintage film stock. Combining green screen footage of the band playing live, footage from the Mile Zero Fest in Key West Florida and concert clips from all over the world on tour, this video is a static mess of beauty, excitement and energy.

