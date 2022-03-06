Bluegrass Goes Punk Metal: The Dead South, “Chop Suey”

YouTube

Official Music Video for Chop Suey by The Dead South

Save / Order “Easy Listening For Jerks Part 2”: sixshooterrecords.lnk.to

CREDITS

Directed by Travis Nesbitt

Assistant Director: Russ Dawson

Creative: Lyle Bell

Creative: Chris Wynters

Additional Live Footage by Chris Wynters, Lyle Bell, Lauren Troutman, Morgan Coates

Produced by Travis Nesbitt & Marky Pierson

Edited by Travis Nesbitt

Location: Mile Zero Festival Key West Florida and Key West Theater

travisnesbitt.com

@travisnesbitt

Blurb:

In the The Dead South’s version of Chop Suey music video, we wanted to take elements of their live show and piece it together in an interesting way. Taking inspiration from System of a Down‘s video, we used blending layers and different motion graphics to give the illusion the band was morphing into one another. We took that inspiration with our version to the extreme by incorporating things like VHS film emulation and film scratches sampled from actual vintage film stock. Combining green screen footage of the band playing live, footage from the Mile Zero Fest in Key West Florida and concert clips from all over the world on tour, this video is a static mess of beauty, excitement and energy.

—-

Follow The Dead South

Facebook: facebook.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Twitter: @thedeadsouth4

TikTok: tiktok.com

Join The Dead South’s mailing list:

thedeadsouth.com