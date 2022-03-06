Some More News: Why Spotify Is Bad for Music [VIDEO]

YouTube

Anyone who’s ever attempted to make a living by playing music can identify with this one, as Cody goes into quite a bit of depth about the essential crappiness of Spotify in particular and the music industry in general.

Hi. In today’s episode about Spotify, we talk about how the current state of the music industry and streaming completely screws over artists, unlike the previous non-streaming music industry, which was notoriously good for artists.

Source List: docs.google.com

Chapters:

0:00 - Introduction

1:09 - This Episode Isn’t About Joe Rogan

12:52 - Spotify Pays Shockingly Little To Artists

25:18 - Taylor Swift Vs Spotify

32:00 - The Music Union Fights Back

35:47 - It’s Time To Delete Spotify

#Spotify #SomeMoreNews