 

Some More News: Why Spotify Is Bad for Music [VIDEO]

Anyone who’s ever attempted to make a living by playing music can identify with this one, as Cody goes into quite a bit of depth about the essential crappiness of Spotify in particular and the music industry in general.

Hi. In today’s episode about Spotify, we talk about how the current state of the music industry and streaming completely screws over artists, unlike the previous non-streaming music industry, which was notoriously good for artists.

Chapters:
0:00 - Introduction
1:09 - This Episode Isn’t About Joe Rogan
12:52 - Spotify Pays Shockingly Little To Artists
25:18 - Taylor Swift Vs Spotify
32:00 - The Music Union Fights Back
35:47 - It’s Time To Delete Spotify

