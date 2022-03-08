The Bob Cesca Podcast: In a Trailer on Scaly Mountain
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
In A Trailer On Scaly Mountain — [Explicit Language] Trump’s ridiculous false flag idea for attacking Moscow. Facebook before and after blocking Russia. Biden bans oil imports from Russia. Gas prices and Big Government. No Fly Zones are a terrible idea. The Biden deal with Poland. John Bolton on Trump and Ukraine, again. Trump looking sad and pathetic at Mar-a-lago. Truck protester is worried about being “digitiled.” Supreme Court upholds NC and PA redistricting. We Have Voter Fraud! With Buzz Burbank, music by Matt Jaffe and Japan Van Damme, and more!