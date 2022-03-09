Powerful New Song/Video by Gabriel Kahane: “To Be American”

YouTube

An absolutely stunning musical arrangement played by a stellar band, to go with a moving video.

Gabriel Kahane’s “To Be American,” from his album ‘Magnificent Bird,’ due March 25 on Nonesuch Records. Pre-order: gabrielkahane.lnk.to

Andrew Bird - violin

Gabriel Kahane - piano, vocals

Paul Kowert - double-bass

Ted Poor - percussion

Caroline Shaw - background vocals, violin

Chris Thile - mandolin

Video by Robert Edridge-Waks

Excerpt from “ALCF James Kilgore Films Clip 5220” by James Kilgore (CC BY 4.0)

Excerpt from “West Palm Beach FL Candlelight Vigil -Occupy Our Homes- 12-6-2011” by flymaus (CC BY 3.0)

TO BE AMERICAN

To be American again,

Teenaged and certain of innocence:

Six lanes of Western caravan

Burn fuel to speed up the renaissance.

Before the trench coats and the roped off rooms,

The shell-shocked mothers and the TV crews,

Foreclosing a grand old dream—

Black motorcade running on empty,

Big box and a Ponzi scheme,

Drain everything, land of the plenty.

In high school I sang in the choir

With all the Mormons from Rohnert Park.

Now all their houses are on fire;

Strange glow of oxblood in the dark.

I think we all meant well, or so I thought,

That season, privilege was a parking spot.

Foreclosing a grand old dream—

Black motorcade running on empty,

Big box and a Ponzi scheme,

Drain everything, land of the plenty.

If Reconstruction and the War

Seemed distant back in eleventh grade,

How quaint our simple lives before

Seem now in face of the coming days.

Foreclosing a grand old dream—

Black motorcade running on empty,

Big box and a Ponzi scheme,

Drain everything, land of the plenty.

Our furniture’s on the street;

In every church last rites are spoken.

One criminal’s soft defeat

Can’t change the fact that we’re broken.

