 

Powerful New Song/Video by Gabriel Kahane: “To Be American”

87
Music • Views: 1,460

YouTube

An absolutely stunning musical arrangement played by a stellar band, to go with a moving video.

Gabriel Kahane’s “To Be American,” from his album ‘Magnificent Bird,’ due March 25 on Nonesuch Records. Pre-order: gabrielkahane.lnk.to

Andrew Bird - violin
Gabriel Kahane - piano, vocals
Paul Kowert - double-bass
Ted Poor - percussion
Caroline Shaw - background vocals, violin
Chris Thile - mandolin

Video by Robert Edridge-Waks
Excerpt from “ALCF James Kilgore Films Clip 5220” by James Kilgore (CC BY 4.0)
Excerpt from “West Palm Beach FL Candlelight Vigil -Occupy Our Homes- 12-6-2011” by flymaus (CC BY 3.0)

TO BE AMERICAN

To be American again,
Teenaged and certain of innocence:
Six lanes of Western caravan
Burn fuel to speed up the renaissance.

Before the trench coats and the roped off rooms,
The shell-shocked mothers and the TV crews,

Foreclosing a grand old dream—
Black motorcade running on empty,
Big box and a Ponzi scheme,
Drain everything, land of the plenty.

In high school I sang in the choir
With all the Mormons from Rohnert Park.
Now all their houses are on fire;
Strange glow of oxblood in the dark.

I think we all meant well, or so I thought,
That season, privilege was a parking spot.

Foreclosing a grand old dream—
Black motorcade running on empty,
Big box and a Ponzi scheme,
Drain everything, land of the plenty.

If Reconstruction and the War
Seemed distant back in eleventh grade,
How quaint our simple lives before
Seem now in face of the coming days.

Foreclosing a grand old dream—
Black motorcade running on empty,
Big box and a Ponzi scheme,
Drain everything, land of the plenty.

Our furniture’s on the street;
In every church last rites are spoken.
One criminal’s soft defeat
Can’t change the fact that we’re broken.

#gabrielkahane #magnificentbird #tobeamerican

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Bob Moses - Hanging On Listen to our new album "The Silence in Between" out now: bobmoses.lnk.to Follow Bob Moses:Youtube: bit.lyTik Tok: tiktok.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @BobmosesmusicFacebook: facebook.comSpotify: bit.lyWebsite: bobmosesmusic.com MUSIC VIDEO COMMISSIONER Loies KimLABEL CREATIVE DIRECTOR Joe MortimerLABEL MARKETING Nick SungMGMT Geoff BarnettVOCALS AND GUITAR ...
Thanos
15 hours, 42 minutes ago
Views: 129 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
REMI WOLF Funk Cover Ft. Phoebe Katis + Paul McCartneys Drummer!!! LAST DAY to join our Vinyl Club to get "Technicolor Magic" (Vinyl Club exclusive!) AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.comStore: scarypocketsfunk.comListen on Spotify: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com Tip Jar: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comInstagram: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comFacebook: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comDiscord: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comSubscribe: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk cover of Remi Wolf's "Hello ...
Thanos
3 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 356 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Avi Kaplan - All Is Well Feat. Joy Williams (Official Music Video) Stream/Buy "All Is Well" (feat. Joy Williams) from the new album “Floating On A Dream” here: found.ee "All Is Well" is written by Avi Kaplan & Joy Williams. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings, (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, American ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 645 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
New From Florence + the Machine - King Florence & The Machine “King” Stream/download: florence.lnk.to Directed by Autumn de Wilde Director of Photography // Jamie Feliu-Torres Choreographed by Ryan Heffington Costume Design by Kate Mulleavy & Laura Mulleavy of RodarteAdditional Costume & Wardrobe Stylists // Peter Aluuan ...
Thanos
1 week, 2 days ago
Views: 725 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#thegreat2022ftlauderdalea1amarathonNo, I did not break the elusive 4:00 marathon. I didn't even try. Early on: I’ve missed it by 2 minutes in 2019 (the Dopey), and 9 minutes at this race in 2020.I did manage to beat last year's disaster ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 987 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •