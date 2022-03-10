The Bob Cesca Podcast: Trumps on a Plane
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Trumps On A Plane — [Explicit Content] Putin launched thermobaric rockets at a maternity hospital. Facebook sold pro-Russia ads purchased by China’s state-run TV network. Trump’s private jet had to make an emergency landing. Trump asks supporters to buy him a new one. What’s the deal with the letter Z in Russia? Tiny Trump’s rant about Russia and windmills. Congress passes $13 billion in Ukraine aid. Tiny Junior rants about Trump’s insight into dictators. Bill Barr says he’ll still vote for Trump. Truth Social is failing as predicted. Missouri Republican proposes new anti-abortion law. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Our New Autumn and Megan McDuffee. And more!