Hard Acoustic Rock: Spencer Elliott (SE3), “There’s Something in the Airlock”
Spencer Elliott and his excellent band are creating a new genre of intense, melodic, progressive rock instrumental music with an acoustic guitar as front man, and I’m there for it.
Listen at orcd.co
Spotify / Apple Music / Tidal / Amazon / YouTube
Guitar Tablature available at candyrat.com
Guitar - Spencer Elliott
Bass - Sean Sydnor
Drums - Chris Hudson
Find Spencer Elliott:
Webpage: spencerelliott.net
Facebook: facebook.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Video by Jason Lockart
Music Recorded and Mixed by Eddie Ashworth