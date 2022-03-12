YouTube

Snarky Puppy “Binky (Live at GroundUP Music Festival, Friday 2018)”

From Snarky Puppy’s ‘Live at GroundUP Music Festival’ (March 2022, GroundUP Music)

With minimal touring the past two years and ahead of their highly anticipated live in-studio album, Snarky Puppy looks back at live renditions of some of their most popular songs with their new release, Live at GroundUP Music Festival. Official recordings from their brainchild festival have never been available to the public - until now. Four live-recorded tracks from the festival founded and curated by bandleader, Michael League, the new release pulls one recording from each year of GroundUP Music Festival as we go into the 5th annual event in Miami Beach this May.

