The Linda Lindas: “Talking to Myself”

YouTube

They’re just great. What else is there to say?

“Talking To Myself” by @The Linda Lindas from the album ‘Growing Up’, available April 8

Pre-order at thelindalindas.ffm.to

Produced, engineered & mixed by Carlos de la Garza

The Linda Lindas are:

Bela Salazar - guitar and vocals

Eloise Wong - bass and vocals

Lucia de la Garza - guitar and vocals

Mila de la Garza - drums, percussion, and vocals

Lyrics

When I talk to myself

I think about the things that

No one ever talks about like

How life just keeps on givin’

Despite all my bad decisions

I’m still here and I’m still livin’

I used to always

Complain about

Trapped in a maze

I could not get out

We’re all talking to ourselves

About things we cannot help

So talk to me

Cause I’m talking to myself

When you talk to yourself

Do you think about the things that

Flood your head full of doubt

Like when you cannot stop stressin’

About all the wrong directions

And your head just won’t stop spinnin’

I’m just stuck in this one

moment

It keeps replaying in my mind

I can’t keep on runnin’ from it

And now it’s wasting all my time

Official Site: thelindalindas.wixsite.com

Instagram: instagram.com

Facebook: facebook.com

YouTube: youtube.com

______________________

Epitaph Records is an artist-first indie label founded in Los Angeles by Bad Religion guitarist, Brett Gurewitz. Early releases from a variety of punk heavyweights helped launch the 90s punk explosion. Along the way, Epitaph has grown and evolved creatively while sticking to its mission of helping real artists make great recordings on their own terms.

FOLLOW EPITAPH RECORDS

▶ Website: epitaph.com

▶ Instagram: instagram.com

▶ Facebook: facebook.com

▶ Twitter: @epitaphrecords

▶ TikTok: tiktok.com

▶ Spotify: spoti.fi

▶ Apple: apple.co

▶ Store: epitaph.ffm.to

#epitaph