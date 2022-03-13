 

The Linda Lindas: “Talking to Myself”

93
Music

They’re just great. What else is there to say?

“Talking To Myself” by @The Linda Lindas from the album ‘Growing Up’, available April 8
Produced, engineered & mixed by Carlos de la Garza

The Linda Lindas are:
Bela Salazar - guitar and vocals
Eloise Wong - bass and vocals
Lucia de la Garza - guitar and vocals
Mila de la Garza - drums, percussion, and vocals

Lyrics

When I talk to myself
I think about the things that
No one ever talks about like
How life just keeps on givin’
Despite all my bad decisions
I’m still here and I’m still livin’

I used to always
Complain about
Trapped in a maze
I could not get out
We’re all talking to ourselves
About things we cannot help
So talk to me
Cause I’m talking to myself

When you talk to yourself
Do you think about the things that
Flood your head full of doubt
Like when you cannot stop stressin’
About all the wrong directions
And your head just won’t stop spinnin’

I’m just stuck in this one
moment
It keeps replaying in my mind
I can’t keep on runnin’ from it
And now it’s wasting all my time

