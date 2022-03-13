The Linda Lindas: “Talking to Myself”
They’re just great. What else is there to say?
“Talking To Myself” by @The Linda Lindas from the album ‘Growing Up’, available April 8
Pre-order at thelindalindas.ffm.to
Produced, engineered & mixed by Carlos de la Garza
The Linda Lindas are:
Bela Salazar - guitar and vocals
Eloise Wong - bass and vocals
Lucia de la Garza - guitar and vocals
Mila de la Garza - drums, percussion, and vocals
Lyrics
When I talk to myself
I think about the things that
No one ever talks about like
How life just keeps on givin’
Despite all my bad decisions
I’m still here and I’m still livin’
I used to always
Complain about
Trapped in a maze
I could not get out
We’re all talking to ourselves
About things we cannot help
So talk to me
Cause I’m talking to myself
When you talk to yourself
Do you think about the things that
Flood your head full of doubt
Like when you cannot stop stressin’
About all the wrong directions
And your head just won’t stop spinnin’
I’m just stuck in this one
moment
It keeps replaying in my mind
I can’t keep on runnin’ from it
And now it’s wasting all my time
Official Site: thelindalindas.wixsite.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
YouTube: youtube.com
______________________
Epitaph Records is an artist-first indie label founded in Los Angeles by Bad Religion guitarist, Brett Gurewitz. Early releases from a variety of punk heavyweights helped launch the 90s punk explosion. Along the way, Epitaph has grown and evolved creatively while sticking to its mission of helping real artists make great recordings on their own terms.
FOLLOW EPITAPH RECORDS
▶ Website: epitaph.com
▶ Instagram: instagram.com
▶ Facebook: facebook.com
▶ Twitter: @epitaphrecords
▶ TikTok: tiktok.com
▶ Spotify: spoti.fi
▶ Apple: apple.co
▶ Store: epitaph.ffm.to