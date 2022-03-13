Bass and Melody in Their Rawest Form: Vega Trails, “Epic Dream”
Listen and Pre-order on LP/CD/DL: idol.lnk.to
Vega Trails is a new project from double-bassist and composer Milo Fitzpatrick, a founder member of Portico Quartet and features saxophonist Jordan Smart (Mammal Hands, Sunda Arc) in a richly powerful duo bringing together two powerfully charismatic musicians. The project was born out of a desire to bring the elements of bass and melody to the foreground in their rawest form.
Credits:
Filmed by Luca Rudlin & Rich Williams
Edited by Rich Williams
Filmed at St Thomas’ Church, London E5 9BW
Composed by Milo Fitzpatrick & Jordan Smart
Produced by Milo Fitzpatrick
Recorded by Milo Fitzpatrick and Jordan Smart at St. Thomas’s Church, Clapton, London, June 21
Mixed by Jordan Smart and Milo Fitzpatrick June & July 21
Mastered by Peter Beckmann, Technology Works
A&R Matthew Halsall
Design by Daniel Halsall
Photography Rich Williams