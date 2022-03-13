Bass and Melody in Their Rawest Form: Vega Trails, “Epic Dream”

YouTube

Vega Trails is a new project from double-bassist and composer Milo Fitzpatrick, a founder member of Portico Quartet and features saxophonist Jordan Smart (Mammal Hands, Sunda Arc) in a richly powerful duo bringing together two powerfully charismatic musicians. The project was born out of a desire to bring the elements of bass and melody to the foreground in their rawest form.

Credits:

Filmed by Luca Rudlin & Rich Williams

Edited by Rich Williams

Filmed at St Thomas’ Church, London E5 9BW

Composed by Milo Fitzpatrick & Jordan Smart

Produced by Milo Fitzpatrick

Recorded by Milo Fitzpatrick and Jordan Smart at St. Thomas’s Church, Clapton, London, June 21

Mixed by Jordan Smart and Milo Fitzpatrick June & July 21

Mastered by Peter Beckmann, Technology Works

A&R Matthew Halsall

Design by Daniel Halsall

Photography Rich Williams