 

Lawrence Covers Fountains of Wayne: “Stacy’s Mom” | Stories

32
Music • Views: 1,169

YouTube

A stripped-down, acoustic cover of Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom” by stories and Lawrence!

Subscribe to stories: bit.ly
Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com
Watch our latest videos

Follow Stories:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @storiesacoustic

Listen to Stories:
Spotify: tinyurl.com
iTunes: apple.com

Check out the Scary Pockets channel: tinyurl.com

CREDITS
Vocals: Gracie Lawrence
Vocals, Guitar, & Glockenspiel: Clyde Lawrence
Guitar & BGVs: Ryan Lerman

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Anthony Ragus

Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.

#Stories #AcousticCover #stacysmom

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
‘Gutted’: What Happened to a Georgia Elections Office Targeted by People Who Believe the 2020 Election Was a Fraud ROME, Ga. - The interim election supervisor took a seat all the way to one side of the meeting room, her back against the wood-paneled wall, a position near the police officers and a few steps from an exit. ...
Cheechako
7 hours, 19 minutes ago
Views: 203 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 2 •
Spring ForwardIt is that time of year again where we lose an hour of sleep for another hour in the sun. Please remember to set your clocks one hour ahead.
PhillyPretzel
2 days, 6 hours ago
Views: 206 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Bob Moses - Hanging On Listen to our new album "The Silence in Between" out now: bobmoses.lnk.to Follow Bob Moses:Youtube: bit.lyTik Tok: tiktok.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @BobmosesmusicFacebook: facebook.comSpotify: bit.lyWebsite: bobmosesmusic.com MUSIC VIDEO COMMISSIONER Loies KimLABEL CREATIVE DIRECTOR Joe MortimerLABEL MARKETING Nick SungMGMT Geoff BarnettVOCALS AND GUITAR ...
Thanos
5 days, 16 hours ago
Views: 444 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
REMI WOLF Funk Cover Ft. Phoebe Katis + Paul McCartneys Drummer!!! LAST DAY to join our Vinyl Club to get "Technicolor Magic" (Vinyl Club exclusive!) AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.comStore: scarypocketsfunk.comListen on Spotify: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com Tip Jar: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comInstagram: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comFacebook: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comDiscord: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comSubscribe: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk cover of Remi Wolf's "Hello ...
Thanos
1 week, 1 day ago
Views: 729 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Avi Kaplan - All Is Well Feat. Joy Williams (Official Music Video) Stream/Buy "All Is Well" (feat. Joy Williams) from the new album “Floating On A Dream” here: found.ee "All Is Well" is written by Avi Kaplan & Joy Williams. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings, (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, American ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 906 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
New From Florence + the Machine - King Florence & The Machine “King” Stream/download: florence.lnk.to Directed by Autumn de Wilde Director of Photography // Jamie Feliu-Torres Choreographed by Ryan Heffington Costume Design by Kate Mulleavy & Laura Mulleavy of RodarteAdditional Costume & Wardrobe Stylists // Peter Aluuan ...
Thanos
2 weeks ago
Views: 1,020 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
#thegreat2022ftlauderdalea1amarathonNo, I did not break the elusive 4:00 marathon. I didn't even try. Early on: I’ve missed it by 2 minutes in 2019 (the Dopey), and 9 minutes at this race in 2020.I did manage to beat last year's disaster ...
Dangerman
2 weeks, 6 days ago
Views: 1,204 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 7
Tweets: 0 •