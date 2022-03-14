Lawrence Covers Fountains of Wayne: “Stacy’s Mom” | Stories
A stripped-down, acoustic cover of Fountains of Wayne’s “Stacy’s Mom” by stories and Lawrence!
Subscribe to stories: bit.ly
Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com
Watch our latest videos
Follow Stories:
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @storiesacoustic
Listen to Stories:
Spotify: tinyurl.com
iTunes: apple.com
Check out the Scary Pockets channel: tinyurl.com
CREDITS
Vocals: Gracie Lawrence
Vocals, Guitar, & Glockenspiel: Clyde Lawrence
Guitar & BGVs: Ryan Lerman
Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Justin Glasco
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Anthony Ragus
Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA
Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.