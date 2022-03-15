The Bob Cesca Podcast: Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Network
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Network — [Explicit Language] The real reasons behind higher gas prices. Kremlin urges Russian media to feature Tucker Carlson. Russian embassy retweeted Candace Owens. Candace Owens is a faker. The Rodeo Clown Caucus wants more Russian oil. Guess who gave Marco Rubio $1.5 million. Russia imposed sanctions on Joe Biden and Anthony Blinken. Tiny Trump incites more political violence. Tiny Trump demands power to fire any federal employee. With Buzz Burbank, and music by Feed Your Wolves and Brad Brooks. And more!