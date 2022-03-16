Video: Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Ducks, Dodges and Fails to Explain Why She Spoke at a White Supremacist Event

Here we have today’s example of Republican values. Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin got caught hanging out with Nick Fuentes and his Nazi organization, so she’s saying anything to try to excuse it — eventually falling back on the highly predictable line that the mainstream media is persecuting poor ignorant conservatives like her.

This is an incredible exchange between a local reporter and a far right politician:reporter @KTVBBrian presses Idaho Lt. Gov McGeachin on speaking at a white nationalist conference last month.Via @KTVB pic.twitter.com/VZynGHu3SK — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) March 16, 2022

All these Republicans claiming they don’t know who Nick Fuentes is or what he stands for? They all know exactly who Nick Fuentes is and what he stands for. They are consciously, deliberately courting these extremists, and the time is long past when they deserved the benefit of the doubt.