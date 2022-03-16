 

Video: Idaho Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin Ducks, Dodges and Fails to Explain Why She Spoke at a White Supremacist Event

262
Politics • Views: 2,777

Here we have today’s example of Republican values. Idaho Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin got caught hanging out with Nick Fuentes and his Nazi organization, so she’s saying anything to try to excuse it — eventually falling back on the highly predictable line that the mainstream media is persecuting poor ignorant conservatives like her.

All these Republicans claiming they don’t know who Nick Fuentes is or what he stands for? They all know exactly who Nick Fuentes is and what he stands for. They are consciously, deliberately courting these extremists, and the time is long past when they deserved the benefit of the doubt.

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Spring ForwardIt is that time of year again where we lose an hour of sleep for another hour in the sun. Please remember to set your clocks one hour ahead.
PhillyPretzel
4 days, 3 hours ago
Views: 314 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Bob Moses - Hanging On Listen to our new album "The Silence in Between" out now: bobmoses.lnk.to Follow Bob Moses:Youtube: bit.lyTik Tok: tiktok.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @BobmosesmusicFacebook: facebook.comSpotify: bit.lyWebsite: bobmosesmusic.com MUSIC VIDEO COMMISSIONER Loies KimLABEL CREATIVE DIRECTOR Joe MortimerLABEL MARKETING Nick SungMGMT Geoff BarnettVOCALS AND GUITAR ...
Thanos
1 week ago
Views: 566 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
REMI WOLF Funk Cover Ft. Phoebe Katis + Paul McCartneys Drummer!!! LAST DAY to join our Vinyl Club to get "Technicolor Magic" (Vinyl Club exclusive!) AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.comStore: scarypocketsfunk.comListen on Spotify: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com Tip Jar: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comInstagram: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comFacebook: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comDiscord: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comSubscribe: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk cover of Remi Wolf's "Hello ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 876 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Avi Kaplan - All Is Well Feat. Joy Williams (Official Music Video) Stream/Buy "All Is Well" (feat. Joy Williams) from the new album “Floating On A Dream” here: found.ee "All Is Well" is written by Avi Kaplan & Joy Williams. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings, (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, American ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 999 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
New From Florence + the Machine - King Florence & The Machine “King” Stream/download: florence.lnk.to Directed by Autumn de Wilde Director of Photography // Jamie Feliu-Torres Choreographed by Ryan Heffington Costume Design by Kate Mulleavy & Laura Mulleavy of RodarteAdditional Costume & Wardrobe Stylists // Peter Aluuan ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 2 days ago
Views: 1,124 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •