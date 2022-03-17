The Bob Cesca Podcast: Peanut D*ck Little Jellyfish Men
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Peanut D*ck Little Jellyfish Men — [Explicit Content] Happy Crichton Leprechaun Day! People are sending me “Duda” things now. Active shooter in Ohio. Putin is a war criminal: Mariupol edition. Putin is sounding more and more like Hitler. Don’t eff with the mayor of Kyiv. Trump says Putin has changed, but still refuses to condemn him. Trump’s sabotage of Ukraine. The Republicans who voted against humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Candace Owens is a hack fraud. Yes, oil companies are gouging prices. Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. With Jody Hamilton and David TRex Ferguson, and music by Battle Tapes and Dominic Romano. And more!