Great New Music From Michelle Willis and a Stellar Band: “Liberty”
@Michelle Willis - Liberty
From ‘Just One Voice’ - Available April 2022
Michelle Willis - I wrote “Liberty” on my last trip to New York before I moved there. I was questioning how much my need of change was just green grass chasing. I was falling more and more in love with the city, seeing myself there, while still carrying memory, grudges and hopes deferred from home. I was thinking about all the people for whom the Statue of Liberty was a beacon of hope, new life, new chances, but upon getting here their lives were far from the dream, and yet I couldn’t help but fall for the energy of the city (edit: five years on, I’m still very much in love with NYC). The vocal harmonies here may as well have been taken from a Michael McDonald background vocal arranging class. I’m certain that subconsciously I was writing with his voice and style in mind. In the outro it’s both him and my mentor and friend David Crosby singing “a city takes me by storm”, which is a beautiful beckoning to me of all that was to come. I had no idea I was about to begin a career writing and touring with Croz.
Lead Vocal, Wurlitzer, Korg MS20, Mellotron, Pump Organ, Arp Omni: Michelle Willis
Nord Stage 3 & FX: Christian Almiron
Background Vocals: David Crosby, Michael McDonald, Louis Cato, Mike “Maz”Maher, Michelle Willis
Organ: Todd Caldwell
Guitar: Thom Gill
Bass: David Cutler
Drums & Percussion: Louis Cato
Produced by Fab Dupont & Michelle Willis
Video by David Bailen
LYRICS
It’s a good thing, me being here
Wading, finding on my own
‘Cause you can make yourself anew anywhere
Then you find you’re the one you can’t let go
And I don’t wanna be that girl
Go where you think I should
See the things you’ve seen,
Live within your dream
Baby I’d have left if it weren’t so good
Like liberty’s beacon in the distance
It could be a false omen after all
Promises of future kings
A space to try again
Finding yourself in her call
‘Cause I don’t wanna change like them
Try to be tough like them
Try to pretend I’ve seen it all
And I’ll see it all again
‘Cause it’s hot as hell and smells like shit in here
I just turn off and wait to arrive (let the rush pass me by)
And it will take the magic from it
Till you see another soul dancing through hollowed eyes
Come over here, plenty of action
You’ll shine like gold when you’re new
The game that you love, your tried and true
Starting to move too fast for you
And every time I’ve held another
I see you
Like liberty’s beacon in the distance
It could be a false omen after all
I think that I’ll let it be
Until I can’t refute it
And that’s just the way it’s gonna be for now
A city takes me by storm, I want everyone and all their warmth
