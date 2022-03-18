Great New Music From Michelle Willis and a Stellar Band: “Liberty”

YouTube

@Michelle Willis - Liberty

From ‘Just One Voice’ - Available April 2022

Stream/Buy here: orcd.co

Michelle Willis - I wrote “Liberty” on my last trip to New York before I moved there. I was questioning how much my need of change was just green grass chasing. I was falling more and more in love with the city, seeing myself there, while still carrying memory, grudges and hopes deferred from home. I was thinking about all the people for whom the Statue of Liberty was a beacon of hope, new life, new chances, but upon getting here their lives were far from the dream, and yet I couldn’t help but fall for the energy of the city (edit: five years on, I’m still very much in love with NYC). The vocal harmonies here may as well have been taken from a Michael McDonald background vocal arranging class. I’m certain that subconsciously I was writing with his voice and style in mind. In the outro it’s both him and my mentor and friend David Crosby singing “a city takes me by storm”, which is a beautiful beckoning to me of all that was to come. I had no idea I was about to begin a career writing and touring with Croz.

Lead Vocal, Wurlitzer, Korg MS20, Mellotron, Pump Organ, Arp Omni: Michelle Willis

Nord Stage 3 & FX: Christian Almiron

Background Vocals: David Crosby, Michael McDonald, Louis Cato, Mike “Maz”Maher, Michelle Willis

Organ: Todd Caldwell

Guitar: Thom Gill

Bass: David Cutler

Drums & Percussion: Louis Cato

Produced by Fab Dupont & Michelle Willis

Video by David Bailen

LYRICS

It’s a good thing, me being here

Wading, finding on my own

‘Cause you can make yourself anew anywhere

Then you find you’re the one you can’t let go

And I don’t wanna be that girl

Go where you think I should

See the things you’ve seen,

Live within your dream

Baby I’d have left if it weren’t so good

Like liberty’s beacon in the distance

It could be a false omen after all

Promises of future kings

A space to try again

Finding yourself in her call

‘Cause I don’t wanna change like them

Try to be tough like them

Try to pretend I’ve seen it all

And I’ll see it all again

‘Cause it’s hot as hell and smells like shit in here

I just turn off and wait to arrive (let the rush pass me by)

And it will take the magic from it

Till you see another soul dancing through hollowed eyes

Come over here, plenty of action

You’ll shine like gold when you’re new

The game that you love, your tried and true

Starting to move too fast for you

And every time I’ve held another

I see you

Like liberty’s beacon in the distance

It could be a false omen after all

I think that I’ll let it be

Until I can’t refute it

And that’s just the way it’s gonna be for now

A city takes me by storm, I want everyone and all their warmth

