 

Great New Music From Michelle Willis and a Stellar Band: “Liberty”

77
Music • Views: 1,905

YouTube

@Michelle Willis - Liberty
From ‘Just One Voice’ - Available April 2022
Stream/Buy here: orcd.co

Michelle Willis - I wrote “Liberty” on my last trip to New York before I moved there. I was questioning how much my need of change was just green grass chasing. I was falling more and more in love with the city, seeing myself there, while still carrying memory, grudges and hopes deferred from home. I was thinking about all the people for whom the Statue of Liberty was a beacon of hope, new life, new chances, but upon getting here their lives were far from the dream, and yet I couldn’t help but fall for the energy of the city (edit: five years on, I’m still very much in love with NYC). The vocal harmonies here may as well have been taken from a Michael McDonald background vocal arranging class. I’m certain that subconsciously I was writing with his voice and style in mind. In the outro it’s both him and my mentor and friend David Crosby singing “a city takes me by storm”, which is a beautiful beckoning to me of all that was to come. I had no idea I was about to begin a career writing and touring with Croz.

Follow Michelle Willis
YouTube: youtube.com
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @boutwillismusic
Website: michellewillis.ca

Lead Vocal, Wurlitzer, Korg MS20, Mellotron, Pump Organ, Arp Omni: Michelle Willis
Nord Stage 3 & FX: Christian Almiron
Background Vocals: David Crosby, Michael McDonald, Louis Cato, Mike “Maz”Maher, Michelle Willis
Organ: Todd Caldwell
Guitar: Thom Gill
Bass: David Cutler
Drums & Percussion: Louis Cato
Produced by Fab Dupont & Michelle Willis
Video by David Bailen

LYRICS
It’s a good thing, me being here
Wading, finding on my own
‘Cause you can make yourself anew anywhere
Then you find you’re the one you can’t let go

And I don’t wanna be that girl
Go where you think I should
See the things you’ve seen,
Live within your dream
Baby I’d have left if it weren’t so good

Like liberty’s beacon in the distance
It could be a false omen after all
Promises of future kings
A space to try again
Finding yourself in her call

‘Cause I don’t wanna change like them
Try to be tough like them
Try to pretend I’ve seen it all
And I’ll see it all again

‘Cause it’s hot as hell and smells like shit in here
I just turn off and wait to arrive (let the rush pass me by)
And it will take the magic from it
Till you see another soul dancing through hollowed eyes

Come over here, plenty of action
You’ll shine like gold when you’re new
The game that you love, your tried and true
Starting to move too fast for you

And every time I’ve held another
I see you

Like liberty’s beacon in the distance
It could be a false omen after all
I think that I’ll let it be
Until I can’t refute it
And that’s just the way it’s gonna be for now

A city takes me by storm, I want everyone and all their warmth

Follow GroundUP Music
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @groundupmusicny
Instagram: instagram.com
Website: groundupmusic.net

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
Best New Music Releases: March 2022The best new music releases out today, Friday, March 10, are featured on our constantly updated ‘Indie Music Worldwide‘ playlist on Spotify. This is where we introduce the best emerging and established talents spanning all subgenres. It’s eclectic and showcases ...
Independent Music Promotions
1 day, 17 hours ago
Views: 164 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Spring ForwardIt is that time of year again where we lose an hour of sleep for another hour in the sun. Please remember to set your clocks one hour ahead.
PhillyPretzel
6 days, 14 hours ago
Views: 445 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Bob Moses - Hanging On Listen to our new album "The Silence in Between" out now: bobmoses.lnk.to Follow Bob Moses:Youtube: bit.lyTik Tok: tiktok.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @BobmosesmusicFacebook: facebook.comSpotify: bit.lyWebsite: bobmosesmusic.com MUSIC VIDEO COMMISSIONER Loies KimLABEL CREATIVE DIRECTOR Joe MortimerLABEL MARKETING Nick SungMGMT Geoff BarnettVOCALS AND GUITAR ...
Thanos
1 week, 3 days ago
Views: 683 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
REMI WOLF Funk Cover Ft. Phoebe Katis + Paul McCartneys Drummer!!! LAST DAY to join our Vinyl Club to get "Technicolor Magic" (Vinyl Club exclusive!) AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.comStore: scarypocketsfunk.comListen on Spotify: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com Tip Jar: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comInstagram: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comFacebook: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comDiscord: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comSubscribe: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk cover of Remi Wolf's "Hello ...
Thanos
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 1,024 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •
Avi Kaplan - All Is Well Feat. Joy Williams (Official Music Video) Stream/Buy "All Is Well" (feat. Joy Williams) from the new album “Floating On A Dream” here: found.ee "All Is Well" is written by Avi Kaplan & Joy Williams. Produced by GRAMMY Award-winner Shooter Jennings, (Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker, American ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,129 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 4 •
New From Florence + the Machine - King Florence & The Machine “King” Stream/download: florence.lnk.to Directed by Autumn de Wilde Director of Photography // Jamie Feliu-Torres Choreographed by Ryan Heffington Costume Design by Kate Mulleavy & Laura Mulleavy of RodarteAdditional Costume & Wardrobe Stylists // Peter Aluuan ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,253 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •