WATCH LIVE: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings - Day 1
The confirmation hearings for Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Biden’s nominee to be an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, are expected to begin Monday, March 21 at 11 a.m. ET with opening statements. If confirmed by the Senate, Judge Jackson – a Harvard graduate who currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit – would become the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.