WATCH LIVE: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings - Day 2
Lawmakers will question Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 22 as the Senate Judiciary Committee continues its Supreme Court confirmation hearings. Jackson was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the high court. After opening statements from Jackson, her colleagues and the senators March 21, senators will spend two days questioning Jackson at length about her rulings and judicial philosophy. On the final day of the hearings March 24, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from friends and colleagues of Jackson about her temperament and approach to the law.