The Bob Cesca Podcast: Autonomous Anonymous
Today’s program from our podcasting affiliate, The Bob Cesca Show:
Autonomous Anonymous — [Explicit Content] Buzz presents “Dos and Don’ts with Vlod and Vlad.” Charlie Kirk’s latest snake oil scam. Eric Trump on “strenth.” What would Trump do in Ukraine? The upsides and downsides of Anonymous. Trump consulted with Kid Rock about ISIS and North Korea. Who might replace Putin if he’s ousted? The potential for more Russian cyberattacks. Cyberattacks vs Shooting Wars. 7-year-old Amelia Anisovych performs the Ukraine National Anthem. The Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings are underway. Clarence Thomas hospitalized. With Buzz Burbank, and music by Dave Molter and Matt Springfield. And more!