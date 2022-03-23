WATCH LIVE: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings - Day 3
The Senate Judiciary Committee continued its Supreme Court confirmation hearings of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on March 23. It was senators’ final day to question Jackson, who was nominated by President Joe Biden in February to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman on the high court. On the final day of the hearings March 24, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from friends and colleagues of Jackson about her temperament and approach to the law.