MARO - “Saudade, Saudade” (Live in Avinyó)
“saudade, saudade”
Live at Església de Santa Eugènia de Relat, Avinyó
VIDEO
Joey Schultz
COLOR
Philip Carrel
SOUND
Aniol Bestit Collellmir
LOCATION
Santi Careta
GUITARS
Darío Barroso Miranda
Lucas Delgado
Pau Figueres
Pol Batlle
CHOIR
Eva Fernández
Judit Neddermann
Magalí Datzira
Magalí Sare
Rita Payés
Selma Bruna
Sílvia Pérez Cruz
LETRA
I’ve tried to write a million other songs but
Somehow I can’t move on, oh you’re gone
Takes time, alright & I know it’s no one’s fault but
Somehow I can’t move on, oh you’re gone
Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
Tem tanto que trago comigo, foi sempre o meu porto de abrigo
E agora nada faz sentido, perdi o meu melhor amigo
E se não for demais, peço por sinais, resta uma só palavra
Peço por sinais, resta uma só palavra
Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
(3x)
V3
I’ve tried, alright, but it’s killing me inside
Thought you’d be by my side always
Follow MARO
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @itsameeemaro
TikTok: tiktok.com