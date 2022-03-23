MARO - “Saudade, Saudade” (Live in Avinyó)

YouTube

“saudade, saudade”

Live at Església de Santa Eugènia de Relat, Avinyó



VIDEO

Joey Schultz

COLOR

Philip Carrel

SOUND

Aniol Bestit Collellmir

LOCATION

Santi Careta

GUITARS

Darío Barroso Miranda

Lucas Delgado

Pau Figueres

Pol Batlle

CHOIR

Eva Fernández

Judit Neddermann

Magalí Datzira

Magalí Sare

Rita Payés

Selma Bruna

Sílvia Pérez Cruz



LETRA

I’ve tried to write a million other songs but

Somehow I can’t move on, oh you’re gone

Takes time, alright & I know it’s no one’s fault but

Somehow I can’t move on, oh you’re gone

Saudade, saudade

Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way

Saudade, saudade

Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way

Tem tanto que trago comigo, foi sempre o meu porto de abrigo

E agora nada faz sentido, perdi o meu melhor amigo

E se não for demais, peço por sinais, resta uma só palavra

Peço por sinais, resta uma só palavra

Saudade, saudade

Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way

Saudade, saudade

Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way

Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way

(3x)

V3

I’ve tried, alright, but it’s killing me inside

Thought you’d be by my side always

