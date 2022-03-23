 

MARO - “Saudade, Saudade” (Live in Avinyó)

33
Music • Views: 790

YouTube

“saudade, saudade”
Live at Església de Santa Eugènia de Relat, Avinyó


VIDEO
Joey Schultz

COLOR
Philip Carrel

SOUND
Aniol Bestit Collellmir

LOCATION
Santi Careta

GUITARS
Darío Barroso Miranda
Lucas Delgado
Pau Figueres
Pol Batlle

CHOIR
Eva Fernández
Judit Neddermann
Magalí Datzira
Magalí Sare
Rita Payés
Selma Bruna
Sílvia Pérez Cruz


LETRA
I’ve tried to write a million other songs but
Somehow I can’t move on, oh you’re gone
Takes time, alright & I know it’s no one’s fault but
Somehow I can’t move on, oh you’re gone

Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way

Tem tanto que trago comigo, foi sempre o meu porto de abrigo
E agora nada faz sentido, perdi o meu melhor amigo
E se não for demais, peço por sinais, resta uma só palavra
Peço por sinais, resta uma só palavra

Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
Saudade, saudade
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
Nothing more that I can say says it in a better way
(3x)

V3
I’ve tried, alright, but it’s killing me inside
Thought you’d be by my side always

Follow MARO
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com
Twitter: @itsameeemaro
TikTok: tiktok.com

