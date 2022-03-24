 

Former Clown Sues Hillary Clinton and Others Over His Persecution Fantasies (Full Document)

Yes, today the Trump-thing filed a RICO lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and a whole lot of others in yet another clown car of a lawsuit.

You don’t even get to the first paragraph before you see the first misspelling.

HILLARY R. CLINTON, HFACC, INC.,
DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL COMMITTEE,
DNC SERVICES CORPORATION, PERKINS
COIE, LLC, MICHAEL SUSSMANN, MARC
ELIAS, DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ,
CHARLES HALLIDAY DOLAN, JR., JAKE
SULLIVAN, JOHN PODESTA, ROBERT E.
MOOK, PHILLIPE REINES, FUSION GPS,
GLENN SIMPSON, PETER FRITSCH,
NELLIE OHR, BRUCE OHR, ORBIS
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE, LTD.,
CHRISTOPHER STEELE, IGOR DANCHENKO,
NEUSTAR, INC., RODNEY JOFFE, JAMES
COMEY, PETER STRZOK, LISA PAGE,
KEVIN CLINESMITH, ANDREW MCCABE,
JOHN DOES 1 THROUGH 10 (said names
being fictious and unknown persons),

Here’s the document; it’s hilariously overblown and plain stupid, like all the lawsuits this vicious moron files. Oh, the projection!

In the run-up to the 2016 Presidential Election, Hillary Clinton and her cohorts orchestrated an unthinkable plot – one that shocks the conscience and is an affront to this nation’s democracy. Acting in concert, the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty. The actions taken in furtherance of their scheme—falsifying evidence, deceiving law enforcement, and exploiting access to highly-sensitive data sources - are so outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison.

