 

Bruno Major and Stories: A Gorgeous Acoustic Re-Arrangement of “My Funny Valentine”

18
Music • Views: 399

YouTube

I knew I was going to have to post this within the first few bars. An excellent version of a jazz standard that’s been covered by everybody (and I do mean everybody), but can still sound brand new in the right hands.

A stripped-down, acoustic cover of “My Funny Valentine” by stories and Bruno Major.
Listen on Spotify: tinyurl.com
Follow our Playlist & Don’t Miss A Release: tinyurl.com
Subscribe: bit.ly
Instagram: instagram.com
Facebook: facebook.com

Watch our latest videos

Welcome to stories - we make stripped-down, acoustic covers with a rotating cast of singers and musicians. New videos every weekday. Brought to you by the team behind Scary Pockets.

Check out the Scary Pockets channel: tinyurl.com

CREDITS
Vocals & Guitar: Bruno Major
Guitar: Ryan Lerman
Guitar: David Levita
Piano: William Gramling
Bass: Anna Butterss

Executive Producer: Seth Kaplan
Recording Engineer: Caleb Parker
Mixing/Mastering: Justin Glasco
DP: Dijon Herron
Editor: Anthony Ragus

Produced By Ryan Lerman
Recorded Live at Scary Pockets HQ in Highland Park, CA

#Stories #Acoustic #brunomajor #myfunnyvalentine

Jump to top

Create a PageThis is the LGF Pages posting bookmarklet. To use it, drag this button to your browser's bookmark bar, and title it 'LGF Pages' (or whatever you like). Then browse to a site you want to post, select some text on the page to use for a quote, click the bookmarklet, and the Pages posting window will appear with the title, text, and any embedded video or audio files already filled in, ready to go.
Or... you can just click this button to open the Pages posting window right away.
Last updated: 2021-06-05 2:51 pm PDT LGF User's Guide RSS Feeds Tweet

Help support Little Green Footballs!

Subscribe now for ad-free access!Register and sign in to a free LGF account before subscribing, and your ad-free access will be automatically enabled.

Donate with
PayPal Cash.app Shop at amazon
as an LGF Associate!
Recent PagesClick to refresh
North Korea Just Openly Tested Its First ICBM Since 2017 and It’s a Monster What happened to non-proliferation? Thanks to the march of technology and world tensions, we never acted seriously to stop a nation from having them, let alone taking them away after the fact. Publicly we did not worry when fellow ...
Rightwingconspirator
55 minutes ago
Views: 38 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Best New Music Releases: March 2022The best new music releases out today, Friday, March 10, are featured on our constantly updated ‘Indie Music Worldwide‘ playlist on Spotify. This is where we introduce the best emerging and established talents spanning all subgenres. It’s eclectic and showcases ...
Independent Music Promotions
1 week ago
Views: 506 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 0 •
Spring ForwardIt is that time of year again where we lose an hour of sleep for another hour in the sun. Please remember to set your clocks one hour ahead.
PhillyPretzel
1 week, 5 days ago
Views: 781 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 2
Tweets: 0 •
Bob Moses - Hanging On Listen to our new album "The Silence in Between" out now: bobmoses.lnk.to Follow Bob Moses:Youtube: bit.lyTik Tok: tiktok.comInstagram: instagram.comTwitter: @BobmosesmusicFacebook: facebook.comSpotify: bit.lyWebsite: bobmosesmusic.com MUSIC VIDEO COMMISSIONER Loies KimLABEL CREATIVE DIRECTOR Joe MortimerLABEL MARKETING Nick SungMGMT Geoff BarnettVOCALS AND GUITAR ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 1 day ago
Views: 1,009 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 0
Tweets: 1 •
REMI WOLF Funk Cover Ft. Phoebe Katis + Paul McCartneys Drummer!!! LAST DAY to join our Vinyl Club to get "Technicolor Magic" (Vinyl Club exclusive!) AND "Best of 2021" on vinyl! modal.scarypocketsfunk.comStore: scarypocketsfunk.comListen on Spotify: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com Tip Jar: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comInstagram: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comFacebook: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comDiscord: modal.scarypocketsfunk.comSubscribe: modal.scarypocketsfunk.com A funk cover of Remi Wolf's "Hello ...
Thanos
2 weeks, 4 days ago
Views: 1,441 • Comments: 0 • Rating: 1
Tweets: 2 •