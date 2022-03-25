Samantha Bee: Counting the Dark Sides of the Duggars
After that repulsive display of Republican racism in the Ketanji Brown Jackson hearings, in which they tried to paint her as “soft on child porn,” here’s a look back at someone who moved in the highest levels of Republican politics for decades, as he committed countless crimes of child abuse.
The Duggars used to represent wholesome family TV. Now, almost 20 years and a jail sentence later, it’s time we take a closer look at the Christian Patriarchy and Quiverfull movements that spawned the Duggars.